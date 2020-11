Prime Minister denies rumors alleging he left the country

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has announced that he hasn’t left the country and continues fulfilling his duties.

“Of course I am in Armenia and I fully continue fulfilling my duties as Prime Minister,” he said, denying online rumors alleging that he’d left the country following the protests that began over the Karabakh deal.



Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

