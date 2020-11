MEP says EU chose to leave Armenia alone against Azerbaijan and Turkey, and it will pay for mistakes it has made

The European Union decided to leave Armenia alone against Azerbaijan and Turkey, and soon it will pay for its mistakes. Greek MEP Emmanouil Fragkos Fragkoulis tweeted.

“The European Union has chosen to leave Armenia alone against Azerbaijan and Turkey! Dictator Erdogan will not stop here and soon the EU will pay for the mistakes it has made! The recognition of the Armenian Genocide by Turkey would have blocked its continuation today!” Fragkoulis tweeted.

