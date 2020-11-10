Emergency service: There is a lot of work to do in Stepanakert and other settlements of Artsakh

Director of the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations, Major-General Karen Sargsyan on Tuesday held a working consultation with the heads of all subdivisions of the service.

“Rescuers working in an emergency mode since September 27 have performed their difficult tasks with unconditional dedication during the wartime,” the service said in a statement.

“But there is a lot of work to do in Stepanakert and other settlements.

“In the current situation, the director of the service gave clear tasks and instructions for detecting unexploded weapons, as well as for dealing with the security of infrastructure damaged by fires and rocket attacks. The extent of the damage will be assessed.

“Karen Sargsyan once again expressed his gratitude to the rescue forces for devotedly serving the homeland and the people in the most difficult times for Artsakh,” the statement reads.

