Armenia PM: Why was Karabakh statement’s content not presented to public before its signing?

There is a certain public discussion why there was no public informing in advance about the statement being signed [regarding the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war], and there is a very specific reason for that. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted about this during his Facebook livestream on Tuesday.

“First, I myself have admitted that the content of that statement is not good for us [the Armenian party to the Karabakh conflict]. Imagine a situation where that content is presented and as a result, it is not signed for some reason. That would have had a very negative consequence on our combat-readiness; that is, if it had not been signed, and for example, a decision had been made to cease hostilities, it would have turned out that there was talk of a content which did not lead at least to a cessation of hostilities, but led to a decrease in combat-readiness,” Pashinyan said.

The other reason, according to the Armenian, is that when you present the content to the public, you should also explain why you do such a thing. “If you do that simultaneously with the hostilities, with that, you also reveal some of your weaknesses to the adversary. And if suddenly it [the statement] is not signed, or the adversary gains an advantage by knowing your weaknesses, this in some way affects further processes and, in general, the defense capacity and combat-readiness,” Nikol Pashinyan added.

https://news.am/eng/news/612467.html