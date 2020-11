Active Hostilities Ceased Along the Entire Front Line: MOD Spokesperson

Active hostilities have been ceased along the entire front line, Armenia’s Ministry of Defense representative Shushan Stepanyan wrote on Facebook.

“From 6 a.m. relative peace has been maintained. Process of deploying Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh continues,” she wrote.

https://armedia.am/eng/news/89284/active-hostilities-ceased-along-the-entire-front-line-mod-spokesperson.html