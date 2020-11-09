The Defense Army and Militia Forces Stand Firm on Our Native Soil: Arstakh Republic President

The President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan writes on his Facebook page:

“Dear compatriots,Combat activities along the entire front of the republic are ongoing. The Defense Army and militia forces stand firm on our native soil. We will fight the enemy till the end.

Our consolidated struggle can alter the situation, we can throw the enemy out of Artsakh, because only the strong will of our people can determine the outcome of the war. The Armenian people can still show that will and determination. Each of us must stand firm in our positions, and in that case, the positive result will be guaranteed.I believe in that.”

