Russian defense ministry: Russian Mi-24 shot down in airspace over Armenia outside combat zone

The Russian Mi-24 was shot down in the airspace over the territory of Armenia outside the combat zone, RIA Novosti reported referring to the official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Major General Igor Konashenkov.

“The Russian Mi-24 helicopter was shot down in the air over the territory of the Republic of Armenia outside the combat zone,” he noted.

As reported earlier, the Russian helicopter has been downed over Armenia near the border with Azerbaijan.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia reports that, according to preliminary data, two members of the personnel have died.

On Monday, at 6:39 p.m., Ararat province received an alarm according to which a Russian helicopter had fallen and burnt in the gorge in the sector leading from Yeraskh village to Paruyr Sevak village.

According to some non-official information, the helicopter may have been downed by Azerbaijan.

The Russian defense ministry reported that the command of the 102nd military base of Russia in Armenia is figuring out who shot down the helicopter.

https://news.am/eng/news/612349.html