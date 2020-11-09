Basque municipality of Alkiza adopts resolution in support of Artsakh

The municipal council of Alkiza of the province of Gipuzkoa of the Basque Country has adopted a resolution in support of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), the latter’s Foreign Ministry reported.

The resolution, in particular, states that the Alkiza municipal council:

– Expresses its solidarity with the people of Artsakh, and extends its condolences to the families of all the casualties.

– Calls on the international community, especially the members of the OSCE Minsk Group, to take steps to make the ceasefire stable and lasting.

– Reaffirms that the only viable and lasting solution to the complicated historical issue of Artsakh should be based on honest dialogue and constructive negotiations, and it should be based on the expression of the will of the majority of the citizens of the Artsakh Republic.

– Has decided to provide humanitarian assistance—for the restoration of Artsakh’s civil infrastructures—from the annual funds allocated within the framework of international cooperation.

https://news.am/eng/news/612265.html