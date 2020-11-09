Artsakh President: Early in morning I visited combat positions defending Stepanakert

Early in the morning I visited the combat positions defending [the capital] Stepanakert, talked on the spot with the Defense Army fighters and militia who are repelling—for more than a day now—the enemy bandits attacking from Shushi [town] on the capital. Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Haroutyunyan on Monday morning wrote this on Facebook.

“During the tour, I met with General Mnatsakanyan, too. The large-scale and invaluable service he is rendering to the Homeland these days will be presented after the war,” Haroutyunyan added.

https://news.am/eng/news/612217.html