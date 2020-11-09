Artsakh emergency service: After midnight Azerbaijan fired several long-range cluster missiles toward Stepanakert

At night, relative calm was maintained in the peaceful settlements of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), except for the capital Stepanakert, the Artsakh State Service for Emergency Situations reported Monday morning.

“After midnight, the enemy [Azerbaijani armed forces] fired several long-range cluster missiles in the direction of Stepanakert, damaging the civilian infrastructures. No one was affected in the capital.

The night in other settlements of Artsakh was relatively calm,” the emergency service’s statement also reads.

