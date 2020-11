ARF youth activists held a silent protest at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington

The youth activists of AYF-Youth Organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Washington DC “Ani” Chapter held a silent protest on November 8 at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, arfd.am reported.

The participants held the flags of Armenia, Artsakh and the United States, numerous posters calling for end to the Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression.

