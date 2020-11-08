Nikol Pashinyan Sends Congratulatory Message to U.S. President-Elect Joe Biden

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message to president-elect Joe Biden of the United States of America. The message reads, in part:

“Dear Mr. President-elect

Please, accept our heartfelt congratulations on your election as the President of the United States of America.

I am convinced that the wealth of experience and wisdom that you gained through your distinguished career in politics and legislature will guide you well, as you lead the United States and its people on the path toward continued progress and prosperity.

Throughout your service, you have made great contributions to the strengthening of the U.S.-Armenia friendship and mutually beneficial relationship. The Armenian people appreciate your principled stance on the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, and your support for the pursuit of their fundamental rights.

Bilateral relations between Armenia and the United States, are built on shared democratic values. I am convinced that our cooperation will continue to flourish during your presidency, consistent with the level of the strategic dialogue that underlies the relationship between our two nations.

That process, of course, benefits from the invaluable role that the Armenian American community plays, acting as a bridge between our countries.

Armenia deeply values the role the United States plays in the peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as a Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group. As you are aware, for over a month now, Azerbaijan and Turkey with the use of foreign terrorists have been fighting a war of aggression against Armenia and Artsakh in defiance of all efforts of the Co-Chairs to establish ceasefire.

As a candidate you have laid out a vision for the resolution of the conflict exclusively through peaceful means. I salute that vision.

I am hopeful that your Administration will take active steps to stop the war and bring about a comprehensive settlement of the conflict based on safeguards providing for the security of the people of Artsakh through the exercise of its right to self-determination.

Please accept my congratulations again on your election as the President of the United States, and my wishes for continued good health, and a successful and fruitful term in office”.

