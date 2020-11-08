ECHR demands Azerbaijan to provide information about 6 Armenian POWs

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has demanded the Azerbaijani government to provide documented information about the location, detention conditions and medical servicing of 6 more Armenian prisoners of war, setting a concrete deadline, human rights advocate Artak Zeynalyan said on social media on behalf of himself and attorney Siranush Sahakyan.

The following 6 Armenian servicemen – Samvel Knazyan, Samvel Kastaktsyan, Hovsep Sahakyan, Vahe Abrahamyan, Gegham Albakyan and Norik Arakelyan, have been captured during the ongoing military operations launched by Azerbaijan against Artsakh.

Zeynalyan informed that Armenia has also submitted a case to the ECHR over the protection of rights of the 6 servicemen who are in the Azerbaijani captivity.

Based on the videos spread by the Azerbaijani media, these servicemen have been identified or the fact of their captivity has been confirmed through calls or messages made to their family members from their phones.

“On behalf of the families of Armenian captives, appeals have been submitted to the European Court, requesting to apply an urgent measure to protect their rights to life free from inhuman treatment. The European Court demanded the Azerbaijani government to provide documented information about their location, detention conditions and medical servicing. The Court set a deadline on November 13 for providing the required information”, Zeynalyan said.

