Charity event named ‘Checkmate terror’ by Levon Aronian started in Yerevan

Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian has initiated a charity event titled ‘Checkmate terror’ in Charles Aznavour square in downtown Yerevan. The event started with a moment of silence to the memory of fallen heroes in Artsakh.

During the event, Levon Aronian and grandmaster from Artsakh Manuel Petrosyan will play a simultaneous chess game against 20 talented young players selected from Artsakh and Armenia.

Apart from playing chess, sale and ceremony of signing the book ‘Levon Aronian’ authored by the grandmaster’s mother Seda Aronova will be held, all the proceeds from which will be transferred to Hayastan All-Armenia Fund.

In Aronian’s words, the Armenians who are facing inhuman and brutal attacks these days, have become frontrunners in the struggle against terrorism,

“I want you to see today these great children who will play chess with us,” Aronian said at the beginning of the charity event, which is accompanied by live performance of the Komitas Conservatory Quartet.

In his remarks, the Armenian grandmaster said that a cultural war is going on and we should have Komitas (Armenian composer) next to every Andranik (renowned Armenian commander), have Tigran Petrosyan (chess player), Ara Khachaturyan (composer), and Minas Avetisyan (artist) next to every Nzhdeh.

“We ought to be the best in every sphere, and I am confident we will be able to overcome the evil,” said the player.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/11/08/Charity-event-named-Checkmate-terror-by-Levon-Aronian-started-in-Yerevan/2396962?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=f91b5d3a0d24e9f5523fe065d32536e3545c5539-1604852465-0-AQBc66vwUGrxkGZ5MkmDoFFGp-bHSYfSip8Zu5D_ku7GSAHkVn3XwII_S9sFFYvU831xLlMqLJXVdJiv22yyn2jAtGsgepWm-IZWsE1fabvUicMOYzWKo9dD5ZCDC6b2jPZBfyZq0L804-huACBhv5dY3JrirKlOCzMAMuKYRODC9pyZMuLDKOqns35gT7JtOHtAMeeUwmmfkM7TQLJ1RQmj0DEpINdQ4hWu-55MKzzyrH_oglfMYo1nixXIZ87UbeC1yS40hjNPieXN0T1kSileybjmD5OgpC4sdlFy6H5xcxSaodto04UXufvn_NIPdlfTHyLQ1g4EVXYpqvBaVhbtao7HSHgL90NvHVmzyThIHXQYax-HDirsn_lnyxjKb6ZjuzERgeaXhNNNvlJzB4E