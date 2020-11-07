Russian grandma refuses to leave Artsakh

WarGonzo has presented the story of an 84-year-old Russian woman named Katya, who refuses to leave Stepanakert, the capital city of Artsakh, despite nonstop bombing of Azerbaijani forces.

The grandma has lived in Stepanakert for 64 years. She says that she suffered from serious illnesses, due to which her parents abandoned her. She was adopted by an Armenian couple and brought to Artsakh, where they helped her to recover from the illnesses.

“I cannot go anywhere. It is not important where I was born, the important thing is that I grew up in this land,” she says.

“Here everyone calls me ‘Russian babo’ (grandma), everyone loves and respects me. They are a good nation. That’s why I don’t want to go anywhere.”

Katya says that her grandson is fighting on the frontline now.

