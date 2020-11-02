Artsakh hero, Colonel Sergey Shakaryan killed

Colonel Sergey Shakaryan, who had received the highest title of hero of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) by the decree of the President of Artsakh about a month ago, has been killed.

His name is included in the list of 11 victims announced by the Defense Army today.

On October 4, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Shushan Stepanyan had reported the following: “Colonel Shakaryan was only 17 years old during the first war in Artsakh and recorded consecutive successes on the military front with the tank that was under his command. Even today, the skillful commander is suspending the several tank and infantry attacks of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, making the adversary suffer a large amount of casualties.

Colonel Sergey Shakaryan’s father was killed during the first war in Artsakh.”

https://news.am/eng/news/611130.html