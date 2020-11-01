Savage Armenophobia has now become a way of life for wide circles of Azerbaijani public – Artur Martirosyan

“The international sports community should acknowledge that the call of Nurlan Ibrahimov, the head of the press service of the Azerbaijani Qarabag football club “to kill all Armenians – elderly, women, and children” is not merely an outburst of a fanatic extremist but a result of deliberate anti-Armenian policy carried out for decades at the state level of the neighboring country,” Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Artur Martirosyan wrote on Facebook.

“The whole education system of Azerbaijan, the science, culture and sport spheres have served for that criminal purpose for years, and it is not surprising that the savage Armenophobia has now become a way of life for wide circles of the Azerbaijani public. This comes to prove once again that the security of the Artsakh people is impossible within Azerbaijan, likewise the indisputable need for applying “Remedial Secession” principle as the only way for the settlement of the Artsakh issue,” Martirosyan added.

To remind, Nurlan Ibrahimov, the head of the press service of Qarabag FK of Azerbaijan, made a post on his social media page, calling to kill all Armenians, old and young, without distinction. He also justified the fact of Armenian Genocide committed by Turkey. Ibrahimov later deleted the post, but the screenshot has been widely disseminated on the web.

The Football Federation of Armenia (FFA) sent a corresponding complaint to UEFA, demanding to punish the above-mentioned employee and the Azerbaijani club, even to the expulsion from the European Cups. “Hate speech, calls for violence, xenophobia must be eradicated from football, adhering to the values accepted in the European football family,” the FFA said in a statement on Saturday.

