Ombudsman: Claims that Armenian side refused to receive 84-year-old civilian do not correspond to reality

Azerbaijani authorities announced that the Armenian side refused to receive 84-year-old civilian Mr. Misha Melkumyan on Thursday, noted the Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia, Arman Tatoyan.

“Armenia’s Human Rights Defender’s investigation proved that this statement does not correspond to the reality.

After the release of the Azerbaijani authorities’ statement, the Human Rights Defender submitted urgent inquiries to the relevant bodies of Armenia. It was confirmed that in reality, according to the recommendation of medical specialists, the current health condition of our compatriot did not allow his transfer. The Azerbaijani authorities are aware of the medical conclusion on inadmissibility of his transfer. The relevant bodies of Armenia expressed their unequivocal readiness in response to my inquiries that Mr. Misha Melkumyan will be returned and received once his health condition allows.

On October 29, 85-year-old Evgenia Babayan was transferred to the Armenian side,” the Armenian ombudsman added.

https://news.am/eng/news/610554.html