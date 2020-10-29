His Holiness Aram I: Military victory will ensure Armenians’ political victory

We need to resist and win — these are the words of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan that His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Holy See of Cilicia cited in the following message that he posted on his Facebook page:

“A short while ago, in response to my message on WhatsApp, the Prime Minister wrote the following: “We need to resist and win.”

Yes, there is no other path. This must become the commitment of every Armenian and all Armenians of the world, with faith and determination. To win, we need to unite and use our full potential for the defense of Artsakh. We need to trust our collective force, support our brave army and knock on the doors of all of our friends at the same time. The military victory will ensure our political victory.”

