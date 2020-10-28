Armenia PM: Taxpayer behavior has essentially changed during the war

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan posted the following on his Facebook page:

“Today I had a working meeting with Chairman of the State Revenue Committee Eduard Hovhannisyan, who reported news that was surprising.

Taxpayer behavior has essentially changed during the war. Despite the difficult economic situation, they have become more duteous.

As a result, the government expects overperformance of nearly AMD 40,000,000,000 of the revised budget plan for the year, and this is much needed, especially now.

This is a key indicator of the resilience of the Armenian public and serves as a brilliant example of pan-national consolidation.

I take pride in our businessmen. Accept the assurances of my highest consideration.”

https://news.am/eng/news/610313.html