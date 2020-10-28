Aliyev says he is willing to meet with Pashinyan in Moscow “without any precondition”

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has announced his willingness to meet with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Moscow “without any precondition”, but doubts that Yerevan is capable of working constructively for a settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“I haven’t received an invitation to negotiations in Moscow. I have attended the trilateral meetings with the presidents of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia several times, but there haven’t been such meetings after Pashinyan came to power in Armenia. The meetings were held during the administration of the former presidents of Armenia, and I have never refused to attend those meetings,” Aliyev said in an interview with Interfax.

Aliyev stated that he views the meetings as positive, as a co-chairing country of the Minsk Group, plays a special role in the settlement of the conflict. “Russia has always had close ties with both Armenia and Azerbaijan, and today, Russia is actively cooperating with Azerbaijan and Armenia. This is the reason why most of the meetings have been held in Russia, but such meetings haven’t been held during Pashinyan’s administration. I don’t know how effective those meetings will be now…However, if there is such an offer, Azerbaijan will consider it and view it as positive,” he stated, adding that he is ready to travel to Moscow to meet with the Prime Minister of Armenia “without any precondition”.

https://news.am/eng/news/610294.html