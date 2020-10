Artsakh president dismisses Jalal Harutyunyan from post of Defense Minister-Commander of Defense Army

Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan dismissed Jalal Harutyunyan from the post of Defense Minister-Commander of Defense Army.

“The decision is a moment’s imperative agreed with his [Jalal Harutyunyan’s] wound received recently in a combat position,” Harutyunyan said, wishing Harutyunyan quick recovery.

“I am sure very soon he will return to his service to Homeland,” Harutyunyan wrote.

He also reported that he appointed Major-General Mikayel Arzumanyan as Artsakh’s Defense Minister-Commander of Defense Army, granting him Lieutenant-General military rank.

