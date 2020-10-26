President: Artsakh confirms readiness to comply with humanitarian ceasefire terms

I welcome the agreement reached through the mediation of the United States of America and with the participation of the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group affirming the commitments of the respective parties to implement a humanitarian ceasefire, agreed on October 10 and October 17 at the initiative of the presidents of the Russian Federation and the French Republic. Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Haroutyunyan wrote this on Facebook.

“The Republic of Artsakh, as the party to the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict, confirms its readiness to comply, on a reciprocal basis, with the terms of the humanitarian ceasefire, set to take effect on October 26, 2020 at 08:00,” Haroutyunyan added.

https://news.am/eng/news/609799.html