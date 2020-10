Armenia MOD: Another ceasefire violation recorded

Another ceasefire violation has been recorded at approximately 9:10am. Shushan Stepanyan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, on Monday morning informed about this on Facebook.

“Azerbaijani side targeted positions located in south-eastern direction [of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)], firing 5 artillery shells in that direction,” she added.

