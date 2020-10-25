Pope Announces Creation of 13 New Cardinals

Consistory to be Held November 28, 2020

Pope Francis on October 25, 2020, announced that he will hold a consistory on November 28 for the creation of 13 new Cardinals.

The Holy Father made his announcement after praying the noonday Angelus with the faithful gather in St. Peter’s Square.

“Let us pray for the new Cardinals, so that, in confirming their adherence to Christ, they may help me in my ministry as Bishop of Rome, for the good of the entire holy faithful People of God,” Pope Francis said.

The Cardinals-elect are:

Bishop Mario Grech, Secretary-General of the Synod of Bishops;

Bishop Marcello Semeraro, Prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints;

Archbishop Antoine Kambanda of Kigali, Rwanda;

Archbishop Wilton Gregory of Washington;

Archbishop José Advincula of Capiz, Philippines;

Archbishop Celestino Aós Braco of Santiago de Chile;

Bishop Cornelius Sim, titular Bishop of Puzia di Numidia and Vicar Apostolic of Brunei, Kuala Lumpur;

Archbishop Augusto Paolo Lojudice of Siena-Colle Val d’Elsa-Montalcino;

Fra Mauro Gambetti, Conventual Franciscan, Custodian of the Sacred Convent of Assisi.

With them I will unite Members of the College of Cardinals:

Bishop Felipe Arizmendi Esquivel, Bishop emeritus of San Cristóbal de las Casas, Mexico;

Archbishop Silvano M. Tomasi, titular Archbishop of Asolo, Apostolic Nuncio;

Fra Raniero Cantalamessa, Capuchin, Preacher of the Papal Household;

Msgr Enrico Feroci, parish priest of Holy Mary of the Divine Love in Castel di Leva.

https://zenit.org/2020/10/25/pope-announces-creation-of-13-new-cardinals/