Mnatsakanyan-Pompeo meeting to start at 6:30pm Yerevan time

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is scheduled to hold separate meetings with Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Jeyhun Bayramov in Washington on Friday.

According to the schedule released by the US Department of State, Pompeo will first meet with the Azerbaijani diplomat.

Pompeo’s meeting with the Azeri foreign minister is set for 9:30am ET (5:30pm Yerevan time), while the meeting with the Armenian diplomat is expected to take place at 10:30am ET (6:30pm Yerevan time), TASS reported.

On a working visit to the United States, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan today held a meeting with the US Acting Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/10/23/Mnatsakanya-meeting-Pompeo/2386671