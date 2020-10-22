The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict started with brutal crimes against Armenian people – Vladimir Putin

The Nagorno Karabakh conflict started not as an interstate dispute, a struggle for territories but as a result of ethnic confrontations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club on Thursday.

“Regretfully, and it is fact, when in Sumgait and then in Nagorno Karabakh brutal crimes were committed against the Armenian people,” Putin added, according to NTV report.

Speaking of the conflict settlement, the Russian president reminded that over the past years different options for the conflict resolution has been presented to stabilize the situation in the long-term historical perspective.

“There were periods we were just a step away from finding a solution. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen, and today we have the conflict in its worst state. The tragedy is that people are dying,” added Putin.

