Azerbaijani POW in Artsakh shares information about military specialists from Turkey

Azerbaijani prisoner of war Emin Bashkhalin Zahir Oglu, who is receiving treatment at a hospital in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), has talked about how military specialists from Turkey are managing Azerbaijan’s military aggression against Artsakh. Photographer Davit Ghahramanyan has released a video in which the Azerbaijani prisoner of war tells the story.

The prisoner of war said three people had come with him and others to participate in training courses and had said they were from Turkey.

“I could tell from the way they spoke and military uniforms. The courses were mainly held based on their plan. The courses lasted 10-15 days. They are at our command posts, and Azerbaijani commanders don’t make decisions without their instructions,” the prisoner of war said, adding that his health condition is normal, doctors treat his wound and place new bandages.

