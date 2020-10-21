‘Take us out of this swamp’, Syrian mercenary fighting against Artsakh tells his friend in Turkey

Region Monitor has released a recording of a voice message sent by a Syrian mercenary fighting against Armenians in Artsakh on Azerbaijan’s side to his friend in Turkey, which once again proves both the deployment of Syrian mercenaries in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone and their direct connection with Turkey.

“Take us out of this swamp. We are now here in Mataghis. There is no food, no water, nothing at all. Rockers are falling right on us. We have been here for 4-5 days. Bodies of our comrades are torn apart,” the mercenary said in the voice message.

“Abu Jaber, if there is somebody of higher rank, talk to him. Let them take us out of this swamp. We go to Azerbaijani soldiers and tell them that we need food, there is nothing to eat, give us something. There is no food, no water. They say, go back to your places, there is no food. Azeris say if you approach us we will kill you and bury you,” he said.

“It’s already 4-5 days that the rockets are falling and burying us under these lands. Well, how long will this last? Just tell me!”

