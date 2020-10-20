Cardinal Nichols Prays for Peace in Nagorno Karabakh

Cardinal Vincent Nichols has echoed Pope Francis’ call for peace in Nagorno Karabakh and offered his prayers for all those affected by the conflict.

In a letter to Bishop Hovakim Manukyan, Primate of the Armenian Church in the UK and Ireland, Cardinal Nichols said:

“The tragedy and futility of the continued stalemate that has persisted for so long, and now the open warfare threatening to engulf the region, make a just negotiated settlement ever more vital. The international community has a heavy responsibility to ensure that the violence ceases and that the peoples of the region can at last experience the peace long denied to them.”

Reflecting on the human suffering during this latest round of fighting, which is believed to have killed more than 600 people, the Cardinal went on to state:

“Please be assured that my prayers are with all those grieving, those striving to end the conflict, and for you personally as you exercise a ministry of truth, healing and compassion during this terrible time.”

https://zenit.org/2020/10/20/cardinal-nichols-prays-for-peace-in-nagorno-karabakh/