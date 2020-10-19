We have neither time nor right to fall into despair, says fallen hero Albert Hovhannisyan’s father

The father of Albert Hovhannisyan, a hero Armenian soldier in the iconic photo who died on the Artsakh frontline, took to Facebook on Monday to urge the international community not to turn a blind eye to the Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh and contribute to the efforts towards establishing peace in the country.

“Dear compatriots, I am grateful for the hundreds of letters and calls addressed to me and my family both by acquaintances and strangers from different parts of the world these days. Thank you for standing with us,” Artak Hovhannisyan said.

“My Albert’s struggle is not over until we reach our ultimate goal. I believe that the joint efforts of the Armenians of Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora are an immeasurable force that will lead us to the victory for which we have been striving day and night and for which my Hero son sacrificed his life.

We have neither the time nor the right to fall into despair. Our struggle is fair and we will certainly win.

I appeal to the international organizations operating in Armenia and elsewhere, foreign structures and world governments not to remain indifferent, with the request to redouble the efforts aimed at establishing peace in our homeland. We have defended and will continue to defend our homeland.

Peace to our country! #WeWillWin,” he wrote.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/10/19/Albert-Hovhannisyan/2384474