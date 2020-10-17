Aliyev demands an apology from Kim Kardashian for being more famous than Azerbaijan

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN — In a recent statement to the press, the president for life of Azerbaijan, a small country in Caucasus, appeared upset than a woman from an even smaller country in Caucasus was better known than Azerbaijan as a whole.

“These Armenian dogs are infiltrated everywhere,” said the politician/philosopher.

“Their perfidy is so vast that even the corrupt Hollywood is no exception!” said the man who enjoys excellent friendship-based relationships with many politicians around the world.

“Tell me, what makes her so popular?” said the one everybody takes for a lost stuntman of French actor Jean Reno.

Hearing the news, Kim Kardashian quickly donated another million to the Armenian fund.

