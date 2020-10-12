The enemy desperately trying to invade Hadrut – Vahram Poghosyan

Large-scale military actions are underway in the section of Hadrut, Spokesperson of Artsakh President Vahram Poghosyan reported.

In his words, the adversary has concentrated large forces in direction of the town and is desperately attempting to invade.

“The Defense Army is fighting for every inch of the land,” Poghosyan added.

