Nikol Pashinyan, Angela Merkel discuss Nagorno-Karabakh situation

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had another telephone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the Armenian government informed.

Pashinyan provided Merkel information on the developments following the humanitarian ceasefire announced on Saturday at the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict zone. He expressed concern over the Azerbaijani armed forces’ incessant bombardment of Artsakh’s capital Stepanakert and violation of the ceasefire agreement.

The German Chancellor, for her part, expressed deep concern over the tense situation.

The Armenian PM stressed the importance of Artsakh’s exercising the right of nations to self-determination.

https://news.am/eng/news/607440.html?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=5f44f0989694a8ca4e4ab94a5ec19eea0e79c1da-1602446762-0-AUaf5oDKJk5KGkhOYWeEmANL4gLK9Cn–PhF_VcTmLmiV9gYGAiQPNpOj8M306MCcmWckYUMKGN5idK05ihLYKl3QFMcIzSCdgq2QtukQxBK9dlKh_0FkTvIRZIIqmGqRmJQ7DriQkHpyUIW4EGVogiUuUz4SnXN0Fcd64mzEApBEWBHEjByvcMEYgkyi5Cs0HcI5mIGcU7AkbhbTHnIXeTP1EEEJbieeQxy9NGGianVRL1jnyqCGM94GRYQ8TAOU6rYCUtKvJt3GCMphwws8YhYXXh3n3xjx737iKDD0XVG