Putin informs Russia Security Council about his phone talks with Armenia’s Pashinyan, Azerbaijan’s Aliyev

Prior to the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, Russian President Vladimir Putin informed the participants of the meeting of the Security Council of the Russian Federation about the telephone conversations he had with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

He added that the participants of the meeting called on the two countries to re-establish a ceasefire.

