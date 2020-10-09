Meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani, Russian FMs kicks off in Moscow

A meeting of the foreign ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia has just commenced in Moscow, the Armenian Foreign Ministry reports.

Earlier on Friday, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said that the agenda of the meeting would focus exclusively on the cessation of hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict zone and humanitarian issues of swapping dead bodies and prisoners of war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin invited the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan to visit Moscow on October 9 for talks on the Karabakh conflict, the Kremlin press service said late on Thursday.

