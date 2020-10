Artsakh releases names of 26 more fallen soldiers

The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Ministry has released the names of 26 more servicemen killed during the repulse of the Azerbaijani aggression.

Gorgyan Roman Nairi, born in 2000

Mesropyan Monte Hovik, born in 2001

Muradyan Suren Sargis, born in 2000

Khachatryan Gegham Karen, born in 2001

Yeghoyan Artyom Arshak, born in1997

Yurdinyan Levon Hayk, born in2001

Movsisyan Senik Ara, born in 2001

Badalyan Samvel Vahagn, born in 2000

Alexandryan Emil Armen, born in 2000

Azizyan Khachatur Gagik, born in 2000

Davtyan Narek Davit, born in 2001

Danielyan Arthur Vardanik, born in 1995

Bagiants Albert Suren, born in 1976

Rostomyan Hakob Ara, born in 1989

Karapetyan Hovhannes Garnik, born in 1996

Israelyan Marat Nikolay, born in 1978

Potoyan Roman Armen, born in 2001

Toroyan Grigor Robert, born in 2001

Manvelyan Hunan Sargis, born in 2000

Ayvazyan Pap Garik, born in 2001

Hovhannisyan Narek Kamsar, born in2000

Volunteer Mkrtchyan Tigran Fahrad, born in1995

Ghazaryan Arthur Karapet, born in 1984

Zakaryan Tigran Shahen, born in 2000

Konyan Norayr Grigor, born in 2000

Harutyunyan Karapet Mkrtich, born in 2001.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/10/09/Artsakhfallen-soldiers/2378001