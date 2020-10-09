Artsakh denies Azerbaijani claims on capturing Hadrut as ‘nonsense’

Artsakh president’s spokesman Vahram Poghosyan refutes the Azerbaijani claims on capturing the town of Hadrut as “nonsense”.

“Ilham Aliyev’s latest absurd statement that they have allegedly captured Hadrut is as far from reality as the Azerbaijani terrorized army from Hadrut, i.e. tens of kilometers,” he wrote on Facebook on Friday.

In the early morning of September 27, Azerbaijan launched a massive air and artillery attack on the Artsakh military positions, numerous civilian settlements and infrastructure in the country, including the capital Stepanakert, the towns of Martuni, Martakert, Shushi and Hadrut. Artsakh has reported more than a dozen civilian casualties and hundreds of military casualties.

Both Armenia and Artsakh have declared martial law and a general mobilization.

