Armenian ombudsman urges int’l community to take real action to end humanitarian disaster in Artsakh

Armenia’s Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Arman Tatoyan calls on the international worldwide community to take real action to put an immediate end to the ongoing humanitarian disaster in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

“It is time to act through real steps rather formal calls or nice speeches at conferences. An immediate end has to be put to this ongoing humanitarian disaster, mass destructions and casualties,” he said in a video message on Friday.

“Every minute and every second counts. Don’t be blind! Don’t close your eyes!” the ombudsman said.

In the early morning of September 27, Azerbaijan launched a massive air and artillery attack on the Artsakh military positions, numerous civilian settlements and infrastructure in the country, including Stepanakert, the towns of Martuni, Martakert, Shushi and Hadrut. Artsakh has reported more than a dozen civilian casualties and hundreds of military casualties.

Both Armenia and Artsakh have declared martial law and a general mobilization.

