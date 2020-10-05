Los Angeles Mayor: We stand with the people of Armenia

“Los Angeles is proud to be home to the largest Armenian diaspora,” the city Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted on Monday.

“We stand with the people of Armenia. I urge our leaders in Washington to conduct the sustained and rigorous diplomacy necessary to bring peace to the Artsakh region. Turkey must disengage,” the Mayor’s tweet reads.

To remind, members of the Armenian community halted traffic on the 101 Freeway on Saturday and the 170 Freeway on Sunday in Hollywood to raise awareness about the attacks of Azerbaijani forces against Artsakh. Protesters said this was the only way to bring attention to the ongoing fierce fighting and targeting of civilian population in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/10/05/Los-Angeles-Mayor-Armenia/2374537