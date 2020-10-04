NICOLAS AZNAVOUR’S OPEN LETTER

The last seven days have been difficult, tragical, challenging but full of hope and desire to live. We wake up with hope that war is over and go to sleep with the hope that this was the last day.

As my father Charles Aznavour loved to say, he was 100% Armenian and 100% French. And Armenia has always been important for him and my family, which has become a reason for me to join my father in creating the Aznavour Foundation. If my father considered himself both French and Armenian, I have more identities that have shaped me.

During my life I lived in France, USA, Canada, Switzerland and all these countries, each on its behalf, gave me education, opportunities, experience, friends, family members. Today more than ever I am calling on leaders of these and other states to stand with a small and brave nation fighting against terrorism.

My ancestors survived the Armenian Genocide 100 years ago, but today Turkey wants to commit yet another atrocity at the hands of Azerbaijan and terrorist mercenaries.

The aggressors have been using prohibited ammunitions and target civilians, innocent children and reporters. I believe, that not only Armenians but the whole humanity is in danger, therefore the countries that signed under peaceful resolutions and conventions must say their word and stop the blood and violence.

The civilized world of the 21st century accepts that there is nothing more important than human lives, yet the Armenian nation is forced to defend its right to exist without help and support of those who promote human rights and peace in the world.

The Aznavour Foundation stands with the Armenian people, we have united our forces to provide humanitarian aid and are ready to support with anything that is in our capacity.

Even though Armenians are dispersed all around the world, we are one nation and one people and we must stand together in the face of adversity.

To those who feel powerless or do not know how to help. You have to understand that every single action counts. More than ever you must engage and contribute to save our civilization :

– Communicate about what is happening to those around you, to the press and in social media, relaying only official information. Feel free to follow Artsrun Hovhannisyan (https://www.facebook.com/arcrun) and Shushan Stepanyan (https://www.facebook.com/shushanstepanyan) for the news and updates

– Call your elected officials

– Participate in public events organized in your cities

– Send funds to help the people of Artsakh (please donate here: www.himnadram.org)