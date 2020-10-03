Serzh Sargsyan is in Artsakh

Armenia’s third President Serzh Sargsyan is in Artsakh, reporters of 24News informed.

“In this most difficult period the skills and experience of fighting a war and efforts of all are united for the victory, for the right to live decently on the sacred soil of the motherland. In the past week, Armenia has been pursuing an aim of consolidating the potential of all its sons, become a fist, restrain the aggressor, win again and impose a peace,” the message released by the Office of the third president said.

