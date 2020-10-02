Artsakh’s Hadrut again comes under Azerbaijani shelling

The Artsakh town of Hadrut has again been shelled by the Azerbaijani troops, the Armenian Defense Ministry representative Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on Facebook.

Earlier on Friday, the Azerbaijani forces targeted Hadrut firing from a Smerch multiple rocket launcher, as a result of which several Artsakh civilians were injured.

In the early morning of September 27, Azerbaijan launched a massive air and artillery attack on the Artsakh military positions and numerous civilian settlements and infrastructure in the country, including capital Stepanakert. Seven civilians have been killed in Artsakh as a result of Azerbaijani attacks since the start of hostilities.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/10/02/Hadrut-Azerbaijani-shelling/2372606?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=dc9be4ddc855dd6b9fe655c57ed017c550f2207b-1601634344-0-AfaoMy_DRhnVuRehsE1hYBvOcXne45wVrAPT5GOa7qbOPqHtD2KflE5ETmr2j74-gWIo8Drpa5dIw_k4vL8SeBH4VQW8-hHkYndOXHSxKD6d_5p47wyv1nr_8zBcrMlQsoq2PAqerpKVvHvWB5Tz-9ogI1cN-tQCEpchuYLyE9xXDh4wYoq8xQPEQwWpH8cr_fgWyr-oOsLUYli6RmVxeP3WPn3JKnxD5f3cWWNAO399V7vCnkR2EyisORqEgB7qhIxoB_Xq_9WxIG4ru9HkZQhdyjtEYDZ5Lu_WlLARQO6WdrolGBZCp4JGtZCAzV-8v4RIq5C_aYhYa3f9eiCPo6Q