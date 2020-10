Spokesperson: Armenian Foreign Ministry has accredited around 200 foreign journalists

These days, the Foreign Ministry of Armenia has accredited groups of journalists from more than 50 leading international media outlets – about 200 foreign journalists, most of whom are already in Armenia and Artsakh, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Accreditation applications continue with the same intensity, she added.

