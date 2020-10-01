Russian, US and French Presidents prepare statement on situation in Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin during the meeting with the permanent members of the Russian Security Council informed them that a joint statement on behalf of the presidents of Russia, the US and France is being prepared over the situation in Nagorno Karabakh, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, RIA Novosti reports.

“The meeting paid a special attention to the current situation in the Nagorno Karabakh line of contact. They once again expressed a deep concern over the ongoing battles”, Peskov said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1029797/?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=938de1c7abd7a2a8f185cd9e9ff2b2e964c0836d-1601556582-0-AdH7YsAFjx42C0amPdRhIdqHC2RAOO4ICbyXMcLGHevvx6vDJYgcCkSTAgG1oWKcqr4FxEr8YcEcCgcLqTyc6zDiXLCafKAhw6mN3NhqJl7rGSNK9nlSvWN2E-1L2OG4mPbI4jq2YzmnhGaiLZrMgVvACm3nCTt6qeFdfDkFp5sDZkWPzk4eLfuFW1Jd0GEjfp8ouVrO__9OGt7f1VDucOtcptcL8WNH2BpD_NvMLy_cA82BzSSN8ARe8jWGrNf0zf9J8ey-ulD-bXQ1W4-H5QFqpSMQ3AiW5dZyKu73ZX_S