360 Azerbaijani troops killed in action in past 24 hours

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Around 360 Azerbaijani troops were killed in action in the last 24 hours amid the Turkish-backed attack on Artsakh, Defense Ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan said.

“All enemy offensive operations failed,” he said.

“The Armenian forces repelled the adversary and inflicted losses. The Azerbaijanis suffered 350-360 soldiers killed in action and nearly 600 wounded. Three Azeri helicopters were shot down, around 15 various types of armored equipment, including infantry combat vehicles, 1 Smerch system and 6 UAVs were destroyed,” he said, presenting the Azeri losses in the past 24 hours.

Hovhannisyan said the Azeri attacks intensified in the morning.

A total of 1280 Azerbaijani troops have been killed and 2700 were wounded since the Azerbaijani attack began on September 27. The Azeri military has lost 90 UAVs, 11 helicopters, 181 tanks and other armored equipment, 1 warplane and 2 Smerch systems.

Artsakh’s military said the Azeri attack has so far killed 103 Artsakhi troops. 120 are wounded.

Artsakh had also said that 7 civilians have been killed in Azeri bombings of Artsakh’s civilian settlements.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

