‘Victory will be ours’ – Armenian PM’s wife meets with women Artsakh MPs in Stepanakert

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Spouse of the Armenian prime minister Anna Hakobyan met with a group of women members of Parliament of Artsakh in Stepanakert, Mrs. Hakobyan’s Office told Armenpress.

In her remarks Anna Hakobyan said the current war situation is very difficult, but there cannot be two opinions, it is necessary to be firm and strong.

“We, the women, must be very firm and overcome the difficulties. This is the main meaning of my presence here, that I want to stand by the Artsakh-Armenians at this difficult period”, she said, adding: “Victory will be ours, sooner or later. This is my own belief”.

“On the way to Artsakh my husband told me that our son also should go to the military positions as he is registered in the Armed Forces’ reserve. On the way to Stepanakert I told my son: “I worship you, my son, but you must know that there is no greater honor than to die for your homeland”. I told this for the whole future life”, she said.

Editing and translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

