Artsakh reports 26 more casualties

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Army of Artsakh has published the names of another 26 servicemen who died repelling the Azerbaijani attack.

Artsakh has reported a total of 84 casualties among military personnel.

There are also civilian victims.

