Praying for peace.

A Prayer for Armenia and Artsakh

O Lord our God, we appeal to your divine mercy for the protection of the Armenian nation while we face the attacks and aggression of our enemy. Loving Lord, listen to the voice of our supplications and keep unshaken the Republics of Armenia and Artsakh.

Guard our nation and our brave soldiers under the shadow of your holy and venerable cross in peace, and with your divine grace strengthen us all to protect our homeland in any way we can.

Increase the grace of wisdom among those who are at the helm of the state, namely Prime Minister of Armenia Pashinyan and President of Nagorno-Karabagh Harutyunyan, all the ministers and the entire government, so they can wisely lead your people during this challenging and dangerous time for our nation. Grant to our generals and soldiers a great spirit of valor.

Hold out your most generous merciful hand and bless our entire people so that a spirit of courage, unity, care, love for one another, understanding, and divine worship would rest upon us.

Bless the bright souls of those who have already lost their lives in this war, and save the lives of those who are bravely protecting our borders and the lives of the innocent civilians who are currently under attack.

Let us all, as children of Haik and adopted children of the Armenian Church, put on the armor of Faith in Christ, take up the sword of the Spirit, and crown our heads wth the helmet of Hope and Courage, asking God to bestow on us the grace of His mercy, and help us to stop this war and to stop the enemy. Amen.

(Thanks to Fr. Hatch Sargsyan)

