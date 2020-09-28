Pashinyan’s wife visits wounded soldiers in Artsakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s wife Anna Hakobyan visited wounded soldiers who are currently being treated at the Stepanakert Central Military Hospital in Artsakh amid the Azerbaijani attack.

In the early morning of September 27, the Azerbaijani military launched a massive attack on Artsakh using air force, missiles and tanks. The Azerbaijani artillery strikes targeted civilian settlements, including Stepanakert city, which resulted in several civilians being killed. Schools were also bombed. A mother and her child were killed in Martuni, Artsakh. Many other civilians were wounded. The battles continue.

